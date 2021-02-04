Webinar: Hindsight Is 2020 and the Future of Logistics

Dr. Yossi Sheffi Director of the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics

Dr. Sheffi is an expert in systems optimization, risk analysis, & supply chain management, and the author of five award-winning books. He founded LogiCorp, Logistics.com, e-Chemicals, PTCG, and Syncra Systems—which were acquired between 1994-2004.



* Don't miss Dr. Sheffi's latest book, The New (Ab)Normal: Reshaping Business and Supply Chain Strategy Beyond Covid-19, which released in October 2020. Find his book now on Amazon.