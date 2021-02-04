Webinar: Hindsight Is 2020 and the Future of Logistics

Director of MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics, Dr. Yossi Sheffi, Slalom's Strategy & Supply Chain leader, Harshad Kanvinde, and Flexe CEO Karl Siebrecht recently spoke on the virtual panel, Hindsight is 2020 and the Future of Logistics. They discussed how the industry changed in 2020 and what the new normal means for retailers and brands.
Key Takeaways
- The domino effect that accelerated eCommerce by years
- Where and how supply chains broke down
- The growing divide between new consumer expectations and delivery promises
- Digital transformation and the future of logistics
- How retailers and brands can compete in the years ahead
Harshad Kanvinde Leader of Slalom's Global Supply Chain Practice
Harshad helps clients in several industry sectors, including CPG, Aerospace, Automotive, and Technology, address their thorniest Supply Chain problems through strategy development, business model innovation, and digital transformation.
Dr. Yossi Sheffi Director of the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics
Dr. Sheffi is an expert in systems optimization, risk analysis, & supply chain management, and the author of five award-winning books. He founded LogiCorp, Logistics.com, e-Chemicals, PTCG, and Syncra Systems—which were acquired between 1994-2004.
* Don't miss Dr. Sheffi's latest book, The New (Ab)Normal: Reshaping Business and Supply Chain Strategy Beyond Covid-19, which released in October 2020. Find his book now on Amazon.
Karl Siebrecht Co-Founder and CEO of Flexe
Karl is a seasoned technology executive with leadership experience in both startups and large, global corporations. His previous roles include the CEO of AdReady, which pioneered adtech, the President of Atlas at aQuantive before its $6B acquisition by Microsoft, and earlier in his career, he was a Manager at Bain & Company in Boston.